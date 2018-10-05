Skip to Main Content
Canada's jobless rate declines slightly with hike in part-time work

Canada's jobless rate declines slightly with hike in part-time work

The job market bounced back last month with a gain of 63,000 positions, edging the unemployment rate lower to 5.9 per cent, Statistics Canada says.

Canada gains 63,000 jobs in September, lowering rate to 5.9%

The Canadian Press ·
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in September, compared to six per cent in August. (File Photo)

The job market bounced back last month with a gain of 63,000 positions, edging the unemployment rate lower to 5.9 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.

September's increase in employment was largely driven by gains in part-time work, with part-time jobs up by around 80,000.

September's gains were also almost entirely in Ontario and British Columbia, largely in construction, with little change in the other provinces.

On a year-over-year basis, Canada has gained 222,000 jobs since September 2017.

Last month's job gains indicate volatility continues in the jobs market after August saw a decline of more than 51,000 positions, when the unemployment rate was set at 6.0 per cent.

And the labour force survey found all the job gains were made by workers in the core 25 to 54 age range with virtually no change in youth employment.

Statistics Canada says September's increase in employment was largely driven by gains in part-time work. (Canadian Press)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us