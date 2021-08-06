For more than a year and a half, Canada has kept its doors closed to most non-essential foreign travellers. But that will change on Monday when the federal government opens our border to fully vaccinated Americans.

The government will also loosen several travel restrictions that apply to Canadians returning home from abroad.

Here's what travellers can expect at the Canadian border, starting Monday.

The Americans are coming

For more than a month, fully vaccinated Canadian travellers have been allowed to skip quarantine when returning home from abroad.

In a continuation of its phased reopening of the border, starting Monday, the government will allow fully vaccinated Americans to both enter Canada and skip the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

But before eager Americans pack their bags, they should make sure they meet all requirements, said Denis Vinette, vice-president of the Canada Border Services Agency's COVID-19 border task force.

"People need to know what their obligations are," he said.

The next step of easing border measures begins on August 9. All travellers eligible to enter Canada must enter travel details and proof of vaccination via <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArriveCAN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArriveCAN</a>, if they’re fully vaccinated, before entering Canada. <a href="https://t.co/nTgbEX6CYD">https://t.co/nTgbEX6CYD</a> <a href="https://t.co/WKCZaVuegO">pic.twitter.com/WKCZaVuegO</a> —@CanBorder

First, to be considered fully vaccinated, Americans must have received all required doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to entering Canada.

Second, only U.S. citizens and permanent residents residing in and travelling from the United States will be permitted entry.

And, just like Canadian travellers, Americans must submit their travel information — including vaccination documents — using the ArriveCAN app or by registering online within 72 hours before their arrival.

Travellers entering Canada on Monday, however, should wait until that day to submit their information, because the government is launching a new version of the app at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday.

Testing requirements

Although they get to skip quarantine, all fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada must still provide proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

However, come Monday, vaccinated travellers will get to skip the government-administered post-arrival COVID-19 test — unless they're randomly selected to take it.

"It will be a mandatory random-testing regime," said Vinette. "This surveillance program will allow us to be able to determine, based on the sampling of a pool size, what are the potential risks … in terms of travellers who've been vaccinated who may still be carrying COVID."

Fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will be able to skip the mandatory post-arrival COVID-19 test — unless they're randomly selected to take it. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Fully vaccinated travellers who test positive for COVID-19, or who fail to meet Canada's vaccination requirements, have two choices: They can either quarantine for 14 days or return to the country from which they departed.

"If you drove into Canada, [you can] drive back out of Canada, back into the United States," Vinette said.

Travelling with children

Canada will also start allowing unvaccinated children under the age of 12 and travelling with fully vaccinated parents to skip quarantine as of Monday.

That rule will come as a relief to some families, because children under 12 currently can't get vaccinated in either Canada or the U.S .

Unvaccinated children over the age of four will still be required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, plus another one eight days later. Both tests will be provided for free by the government.

WATCH | Canada to open border to vaccinated Americans by Aug. 9:

Canada to open border to vaccinated Americans by Aug. 9 The National 2:32 Effective Aug. 9, fully vaccinated Americans can travel to Canada without having to quarantine, rules which may extend to the rest of the world in early September. 2:32

Parents travelling with unvaccinated children are asked to make sure their children take the necessary health precautions, such as avoiding large crowds.

"They can accompany their parent or guardian out of the house to their destination, so long as they avoid group settings like summer camp, school or childcare for 14 days," federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said at a news conference last month.

American families travelling with unvaccinated children between the ages of 12 and 17 can still enter Canada, but the children must quarantine for 14 days.

More reopenings in September

The government plans to reopen Canada's borders to fully vaccinated travellers from all other countries on Sept. 7, but that rule and others may change if Canada gets hit with a serious fourth wave of COVID-19.

This week, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam announced that the country's COVID-19 infections are ticking upward . Vaccinated travellers are considered low risk, she said, but the government will continue to monitor the situation.

"We're taking a precautionary, phased approach to the border reopening," Tam said Thursday. "If we see any significant concerns, of course, we can adjust accordingly."

Canadian travellers should also take note that the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. land border remains closed to non-essential travellers until at least Aug. 21 . However, Canadians have been able to fly to the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

And all unvaccinated travellers entering Canada by air come Monday will no longer have to spend part of their quarantine in a government-designated hotel. However, they still must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and take all the required COVID-19 tests.

Finally, some provinces have provincial travel rules and restrictions in place, so travellers should check if they need to meet any local requirements when entering Canada.

Lingering delays due to labour disruption?

On Friday, roughly 8,500 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers launched a "work-to-rule" strike amid negotiations for a new contract, before a tentative agreement was reached hours later.

Since 90 per cent of Canada's border agents are considered essential workers, they weren't able to walk off the job. But the workers' two unions had warned that travellers may experience long lineups at the border due to job action, which could include CBSA agents asking travellers more questions than usual.

On Friday, several land-border crossings had wait times of more than one hour. But now that a tentative deal is on the table, border wait times may return to normal.