Canada Post pitches 'cooling off period' that would shelve strike until February

Canada Post has proposed a "cooling-off period" with its largest union that would see rotating strikes put on hold through the holiday season while the two sides work with a government-appointed mediator to end the dispute.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has staged rotating strikes since the middle of October.

The union rejected the company's latest offer over the weekend, which means the rotating strikes are on track to roll out in several locations on Monday, including Edmonton, Kitchener, Ont., and Kelowna, B.C.

That was followed by the proposal on Monday from the carrier that the two sides agree to a "cooling-off period" that would extend until the end of January, during which time they would undergo mediation with a jointly-agreed, government-appointed mediator.

"If agreements have not been reached by January 31, the mediator would submit recommendations for settlement," Canada Post said. "If they are not adopted by the parties, binding arbitration would be introduced."

The carrier has offered a special payment of up to $1,000 for every unionized employee if there's no further job action between now and the end of the proposed cooling-off period.

"Canada Post is making this proposal in a spirit of co-operation and in hope of delivering the holidays to Canadians and avoiding the significant financial and economic damage that would be felt if rotating strikes continued," the carrier said.