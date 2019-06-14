Canada Post wants to hike stamp prices to 92 cents starting next year

Canada Post is proposing to increase the price of sending a letter within Canada to 92 cents starting next year, a slight increase from the current 90 cents.

Ninety-two cents would be the new price of stamps when purchased in a book of 10. If a sender wanted to simply buy one stamp, the cost would be $1.07, up from $1.05 currently.

The mail carrier is also proposing to raise the price of other types of mail, including mail sent to the U.S. and internationally, but details aren't available on those proposed changes yet. They will be published in the Canada Gazette on Saturday.

The new changes, if approved, would be take effect on Jan. 13.

More to come