Canada added 64,000 jobs in September, led by Quebec and B.C.

Canada's economy added 64,000 new workers as a surge in hiring in Quebec and B.C. was enough to offset a loss of 38,000 jobs in Alberta.

Economists had been expecting about 25,000 new jobs

CBC News ·
Women are shown at a job fair in front of a hiring sign.
Canada's economy added far more jobs than expected last month. (Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg)

Statistics Canada reported Friday that despite the new jobs, the jobless rate held steady at 5.5 per cent.

The job gain was about twice as many as economists were expecting for the month.

More to come.

now