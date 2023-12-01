Canada added 25,000 jobs last month, StatsCan says
Canada's economy added 25,000 new jobs in November, Statistics Canada reported Friday.
Jobless rate ticks up to 5.8%
Despite the slight increase in jobs, the unemployment rate inched up to 5.8 per cent as more people were looking for work, too. Canada's unemployment rate has ticked up by 0.8 percentage points since April, even as the economy has added jobs.
November's job gains were slightly more than what economists were expecting.
