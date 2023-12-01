Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business

Canada added 25,000 jobs last month, StatsCan says

Canada's economy added 25,000 new jobs in November, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

Jobless rate ticks up to 5.8%

CBC News ·
Canadian employers added more than 270,000 jobs in the last five months.
According to the labour survey released by Statistics Canada, Canada's economy added 25,000 jobs last month. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Canada's economy added 25,000 new jobs in November, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

Despite the slight increase in jobs, the unemployment rate inched up to 5.8 per cent as more people were looking for work, too. Canada's unemployment rate has ticked up by 0.8 percentage points since April, even as the economy has added jobs.

November's job gains were slightly more than what economists were expecting.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now