Canada added 10,000 jobs in November, pushing jobless rate down to 5.1%

Canada's economy added 10,000 jobs last month, in line with what economists were expecting, and enough to push the jobless rate down to 5.1 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that several industries added jobs, including finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing, and manufacturing, as well as in information, culture and recreation.

"At the same time, it fell in several industries, including construction, and wholesale and retail trade," the data agency said.

The picture was similarly up and down by region, too, as Quebec added more than 28,000 jobs, but that surge was offset by declines in five provinces, including Alberta and British Columbia.

