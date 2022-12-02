Canada added 10,000 jobs in November, pushing jobless rate down to 5.1%
Canada's economy added 10,000 jobs last month, in line with what economists were expecting, and enough to push the jobless rate down to 5.1 per cent.
Quebec added 28,000 jobs but that hiring surge was offset by losses elsewhere
Canada's economy added 10,000 jobs last month, in line with what economists were expecting, and enough to push the jobless rate down to 5.1 per cent.
Statistics Canada reported Friday that several industries added jobs, including finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing, and manufacturing, as well as in information, culture and recreation.
"At the same time, it fell in several industries, including construction, and wholesale and retail trade," the data agency said.
The picture was similarly up and down by region, too, as Quebec added more than 28,000 jobs, but that surge was offset by declines in five provinces, including Alberta and British Columbia.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?