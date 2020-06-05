After losing more than three million jobs in March and April, Canada's economy added 290,000 jobs in May, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

The data agency reported that 290,000 more people had paid employment in May than in April. And the number of people who worked less than half their usual hours fell by about the same amount: 292,000.

Despite the job gains, Canada's official unemployment rate rose to 13.7 per cent as more people were looking for work, especially students.

In February, Canada's jobless rate was 5.6 per cent. It increased to 7.8 per cent in March and 13 per cent in April.

