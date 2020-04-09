Canada lost more than 1M jobs last month as COVID-19 struck
Canada's economy lost more than a million jobs in March, Statistics Canada says, pushing the jobless rate up to 7.8 per cent.
Economists had been expecting about half a million jobs to be lost
Economists had been expecting the figure to come it at around 500,000 jobs lost, which already would have been the worst month for job losses on record.
More to come.