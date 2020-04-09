Skip to Main Content
Canada lost more than 1M jobs last month as COVID-19 struck
Business·Breaking

Canada lost more than 1M jobs last month as COVID-19 struck

Canada's economy lost more than a million jobs in March, Statistics Canada says, pushing the jobless rate up to 7.8 per cent.

Economists had been expecting about half a million jobs to be lost

CBC News ·

Canada's economy lost more than one million jobs in March, Statistics Canada says, pushing the jobless rate up to 7.8 per cent.

Economists had been expecting the figure to come it at around 500,000 jobs lost, which already would have been the worst month for job losses on record.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now