Canada added 35,000 jobs in March
Canada's economy added 35,000 jobs in March, about three times more than expected.
Jobless rate holds steady at 5%
Statistics Canada reported Thursday that despite the surge in hiring, the jobless rate held steady at five per cent because more people were looking for work, too.
Economists polled by Bloomberg had been expecting the economy to add about 12,000 jobs during the month
More to come.
