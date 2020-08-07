Canada added 419,000 jobs in July, but is still 1.3M below pre-COVID-19 levels

Canada's economy added 419,000 jobs in July and the jobless rate dropped to 10.9 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that July's job gain, when added to the 953,000 in June and the 290,000 from May, still leaves Canada's economy with 1.3 million fewer jobs than it had in February, before widespread lockdowns to limit the spread of COVID-19 began.

The data agency said 345,000 of the new jobs added in July were part-time. Only 73,000 were new full-time positions.

Economists polled by Bloomberg had been expecting a gain of about 421,000 jobs.

