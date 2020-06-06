Canada added 246,000 jobs in August, but employment still 1 million short of pre-COVID level

Canada's economy added 246,000 jobs in August, a figure that pushed the jobless rate down 0.7 percentage points to 10.2 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that most of the new jobs recorded in the month were full-time work. The figure was in line with what economists had been expecting.

August's number brings the four-month total of new jobs to almost 2 million since May. But because of the plunge in March and April, Canada still has 1.1 million fewer paid workers than it did in February, before COVID-19 hit.

Every province added jobs, except Alberta and New Brunswick.