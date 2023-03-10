Canada added 22,000 jobs in February

Canada's economy added 22,000 jobs last month, a figure that was bigger than what economists were expecting, but not big enough to move the unemployment rate, which stands at 5 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that the monthly figures add to the trend of higher that has been observed since last summer.

Canada's economy had added 348,000 jobs since August, the official data shows.

While better than the 10,000 jobs that economists were expecting to be added, the February gains mark a pronounced slowdown from the previous two months, which added 69,000 and 150,000 jobs, respectively.

