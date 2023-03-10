Canada added 22,000 jobs in February
Canada's economy added 22,000 jobs last month, a figure that was bigger than what economists were expecting but not enough to move the unemployment rate, which stands at five per cent.
More than economists were expecting but sharp slowdown from previous 2 months of strong gains
Canada's economy added 22,000 jobs last month, a figure that was bigger than what economists were expecting, but not big enough to move the unemployment rate, which stands at 5 per cent.
Statistics Canada reported Friday that the monthly figures add to the trend of higher that has been observed since last summer.
Canada's economy had added 348,000 jobs since August, the official data shows.
While better than the 10,000 jobs that economists were expecting to be added, the February gains mark a pronounced slowdown from the previous two months, which added 69,000 and 150,000 jobs, respectively.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?