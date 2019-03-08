Breaking
Canada added 56,000 jobs last month, blowing past expectations
Canada's economy added 56,000 new jobs in February, and most were full time, according to the latest federal numbers.
Most of the new jobs were full time and in Ontario
Canada's economy added 56,000 jobs in February, and most were full time, Statistics Canada reported Friday.
Economists had been expecting a flat showing for the month, with a little over 1,000 new jobs. But the numbers blew past those expectations thanks to a surge of full-time jobs.
A total of 67,400 full-time positions were added during the month but 11,600 part-time jobs were shed, accounting for the 56,000 net total.
Almost all the new jobs came in Ontario, which added 59,000 full-time positions. Everywhere else, the job market was relatively flat.
Overall, Canada's jobless rate held steady at 5.8 per cent as there were also more people looking for work.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.