Canada added 9,300 jobs in December, 163,000 for 2018 as a whole

Canada's jobless rate held steady at 5.6 per cent in December as the economy added 9,300 jobs, but about the same number of people were looking for work.

Most of the jobs were part time, Statistics Canada reported Friday. As 28,300 new part-time jobs were added, 18,900 full-time jobs were lost.

The numbers were slightly lower than the gain of about 10,000 jobs that economists had been expecting for the month. The jobless rate, meanwhile, remained at the lowest level on record — 5.6 per cent.

Across the country, there were job gains in Newfoundland and Labrador, while the job market shrank in Alberta, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. Everywhere else, job market held steady.

December's figure means that for 2018 as a whole, Canada's economy added 163,000 jobs, which represents 0.9 per cent growth. That's lower than the pace of growth seen in 2017 (when the job market expanded 2.3 per cent) and 2016 (when it grew by 1.2 per cent).