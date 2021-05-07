Canada's economy lost 207,000 jobs last month

Canada's economy lost 207,000 jobs in April, as a new round of government-ordered lockdowns forced businesses to lay off workers.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that 129,000 full-time jobs were lost, along with an additional 78,000 part-time positions.

The jobless rate ticked up to 8.1 per cent.

While economists were expecting jobs to be lost in the month, the figure came in worse than the 175,000 losses expected.

