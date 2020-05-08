Canada lost nearly 2 million jobs in April amid COVID-19 crisis: Statistics Canada

Canada lost almost two million jobs during the month of April, a record high, as the impact of COVID-19 on the economy made itself known.

Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey data released Friday brings the total number of jobs lost during the crisis to more than three million.

The closure of non-essential services to slow the spread of COVID-19 has devastated the economy and forced businesses to shutter temporarily.

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate soared to 13 per cent as the full force of the pandemic hit, compared with 7.8 per cent in March.

More to come.