Canada's inflation rate falls to 2.8%

Canada's inflation rate fell to 2.8 per cent in June, its lowest level in more than two years.

Statistics Canada said a sharp decline in the price of gasoline compared with this time last year was the biggest reason for the drop, which brought Canada's official inflation rate down to its lowest point since March 2021.

Gasoline prices were 21 per cent lower during the month than they were the same month a year earlier.

Another factor pushing down the increase in the cost of living was telecommunications services, which fell by 14.7 per cent compared with what they were a year ago.

"This was a result of both lower prices for cellular data plans and promotional pricing," Statistics Canada said.

Prices for internet access fall

Rogers finalized its purchase of rival Shaw in April, and at least in the short term, the result has been a flurry of promotional offers between the telecom giants.

The data agency noted that prices for internet access fell by 3.2 per cent in the past year and by five per cent in the month of June alone — the biggest one-month plunge since 2019.

"This was mostly due to promotions in Ontario and lower prices in Quebec," Statistics Canada said.

On the other side of the ledger, food and mortgage costs were the biggest single factors pushing the rate higher. The cost of food continues to increase at a pace of more than nine per cent. Coming on the heels of the annual increase up to June of last year, that means the price of food has gone up by almost 20 per cent in two years. That's the fastest pace of increase in the price to fill up a grocery cart in more than 40 years.

Claire Fan, an economist at the Royal Bank of Canada, says despite remaining stubbornly high, there's reason to hope that food prices will soon come down because most of the global factors that caused them to spike in the first place are dissipating.

Royal Bank economist Claire Fan says there are plenty of reasons to expect increases in food prices to start slowing soon.

"It's taking a bit longer for those domestically added pressure to food prices to come down, but they have come down and they will continue to," Fan told CBC News in an interview.

And mortgage interest costs are also making things a lot more expensive, up by more than 30 per cent in the past year. Mortgage rates have skyrocketed as a direct result of the Bank of Canada's campaign to tame inflation, but there's little relief for renters, either.

Statistics Canada says rent has increased by 5.8 per cent in the past year, which is the second-biggest single contributor to the higher inflation rate in the past year, behind mortgage costs.

Calgarian Stephanie Haynes has had to deal with an increase more than five times that amount, with her landlord telling her recently that the rent on her two-bedroom apartment would increase by more than $400 a month from the $1,550 she was paying previously.

Calgarian Stephanie Haynes says her rent has gone up by more than 30 per cent this year.

"I actually didn't believe it when I first got it," she told CBC News. "I had to read it three times to make sure ... what I was reading — I actually was in shock."

Haynes said she spent months trying to find alternatives but was shocked to discover prices were the same everywhere she looked. So she's been left with no alternative but to pay it — and then try to cut her expenses where she can.

"I have enough money to survive, but not enough money to thrive," she said. "I have to look at all of my bills that are coming out and budget accordingly."

The fresh inflation data comes just days after the Bank of Canada decided to hike its benchmark interest rate, for the 10th time in little more than a year, as part of its campaign to wrestle inflation into submission.

The bank justified its decision by saying more tightening was needed to get inflation back to its two per cent target. The inflation rate peaked last June at 8.1 per cent and was 3.4 per cent last month.

While it's an encouraging sign to see the official inflation number dip back into the range of between one and three per cent that the Bank of Canada targets, there's ample reason to think it may be a lot harder to get inflation to go lower from here.

If gasoline is stripped out of the data, the headline inflation rate would have been four per cent. If food is stripped out, the inflation rate would have been 1.7 per cent. If mortgage costs aren't counted, the rate would have been two per cent.

Those are great examples of why the central bank pays less attention to the headline number — because it is easily skewed by individual items that can be volatile — and pays more attention to so-called core inflation, which smooths out the noise. Of the three core inflation measures the bank tabulates, all declined, but one is still above five per cent, while the other two are barely below four per cent.

Royce Mendes, an economist with Desjardins, says it's too early to think that the official rate will simply slide back down to target by itself, since the drop in June was based on one-time items that probably can't be repeated.

"The latest moves have been predicated on sharp declines in cellphone services prices, which doesn't provide any assurance that this deceleration can be maintained," he said. Mendes said he thinks inflation could heat up again in the coming months once the "one-off" price drops for things like gasoline and cellular services are gone.

Andrew Grantham, senior economist with CIBC, says he wouldn't be surprised to see the official inflation rate inch higher in the coming months, once the year-ago comparisons become less favourable.

"Headline inflation will likely creep back further above three per cent in the coming months, as base effects from lower gasoline prices become less generous," he said.