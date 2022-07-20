Inflation rises again, to new 39-year high of 8.1%
Canada's inflation rate rose to 8.1 per cent last month, Statistics Canada says, the fastest annual increase in the cost of living in decades.
Cost of living increasing at its fastest pace in decades
Canada's inflation rate rose to 8.1 per cent last month, Statistics Canada says, the fastest annual increase in the cost of living in decades.
The data agency said gasoline was the biggest single contributor to the overall rate going up, as pump prices were up by 54.6 per cent compared to the same month a year ago.
If gasoline is stripped out, the inflation rate would be 6.5 per cent.
Although the 8.1 per cent figure is the fastest annual increase since 1983, economists had been expecting the rate to come in even higher, with a consensus of those polled by Bloomberg forecasting a rate of 8.4 per cent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?