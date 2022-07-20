Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Inflation rises again, to new 39-year high of 8.1%

Canada's inflation rate rose to 8.1 per cent last month, Statistics Canada says, the fastest annual increase in the cost of living in decades.

Cost of living increasing at its fastest pace in decades

Pete Evans · CBC News ·
A cashier wears protective gloves while using a cash register in this photo from the early days of the pandemic. Retail prices are increasing at their fastest pace in decades. (Adrienne Surprenant/Bloomberg)

The data agency said gasoline was the biggest single contributor to the overall rate going up, as pump prices were up by 54.6 per cent compared to the same month a year ago.

If gasoline is stripped out, the inflation rate would be 6.5 per cent.

Although the 8.1 per cent figure is the fastest annual increase since 1983, economists had been expecting the rate to come in even higher, with a consensus of those polled by Bloomberg forecasting a rate of 8.4 per cent.

 

