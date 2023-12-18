Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business·Breaking

Canada's inflation rate holds steady at 3.1%

Statistics Canada released inflation data for November on Tuesday.

Newest data from November matches October rate

Jenna Benchetrit · CBC News ·
Several shoppers are shown standing near vendors on a city sidewalk as cars pass by.
Shoppers are pictured on Black Friday in Vancouver on Nov. 24, 2023. Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 3.1 per cent in November, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 3.1 per cent in November, matching the previous month's rate, according to data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday.

Economists were expecting the rate to fall below the three per cent threshold. Higher prices for travel tours put upward pressure on inflation rates. Slower price growth for food, energy and cell services balanced this out.

While the price of groceries continued to rise, they did so at a slower pace compared to the previous year's rates for the fifth consecutive month in a row — with a few exceptions, including meat, preserved vegetables and sugar, the agency reported.

More to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jenna Benchetrit

Journalist

Jenna Benchetrit is a web and radio journalist for CBC News. She works primarily with the entertainment and education teams and occasionally covers business and general assignment stories. A Montrealer based in Toronto, Jenna holds a master's degree in journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University. You can reach her at jenna.benchetrit@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    now