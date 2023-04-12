Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business

Canada's inflation rate falls to 2.8%

Canada's inflation rate fell to 2.8 per cent in June, its lowest level in more than two years.

Gasoline pulling rate down, while food and mortgages pushing it up

Pete Evans · CBC News ·
The silhouette of a man pumping gas is shown.
Gasoline prices were the biggest factor pulling down the inflation rate in the year up to June. If they are stripped out of the numbers, the inflation rate would have been four per cent. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Canada's inflation rate fell to 2.8 per cent in June, it's lowest level in more than two years.

Statistics Canada said a sharp decline in the price of gasoline compared to this time last year was the biggest reason for the drop. If gasoline is stripped out of the data, the inflation rate would have been four per cent.

On the other side of the ledger, food and mortgage costs were the biggest single factors pushing the rate higher. The cost of food continues to increase at a more than nine per cent pace. Mortgage interest costs, meanwhile, are up by more than 30 per cent in the past year.

The fresh inflation data comes just days after the Bank of Canada decided to hike its benchmark interest rate. The bank justified its decision by saying more tightening was needed to get inflation back to its two per cent target. The inflation rate peaked last June at 8.1 per cent, and was 3.4 per cent last month.

More to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pete Evans

Senior Business Writer

Pete Evans is the senior business writer for CBCNews.ca. Prior to coming to the CBC, his work has appeared in the Globe & Mail, the Financial Post, the Toronto Star, and Canadian Business Magazine. Twitter: @p_evans Email: pete.evans@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    now