Inflation jumped higher last month, to 3.3%

Canada's inflation rate bucked its recent trend of slowing last month and instead rose at a 3.3 per cent annual pace in July.

That was an increase from 2.8 per cent the previous month. The biggest reason why, according to Statistics Canada, was an uptick in the price of gasoline due to what economists call base year effects.

In July of 2022, pump prices fell by 9.2 per cent, a plunge that is no longer including in the annual numbers.

If gasoline is stripped out, the inflation rate rose by 4.1 per cent. That's up from four per cent in June.

