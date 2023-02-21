Canada's inflation rate slowed to 5.9% in January
Canada's inflation rate slowed to 5.9 per cent in January, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Mortgage interest costs, prices of food continue to rise
That number was lower than the 6.2 per cent that economists were expecting. However, mortgage interest costs and the price of food continued to rise, the statistics agency reported.
More to come.
