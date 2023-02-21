Content
Canada's inflation rate slowed to 5.9% in January

Canada's inflation rate slowed to 5.9 per cent in January, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Mortgage interest costs, prices of food continue to rise

A man stands in front of a meat counter at an indoor market.
Shoppers buy meat from a vendor at St. Lawrence Market in Toronto, on Jan. 17. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

That number was lower than the 6.2 per cent that economists were expecting. However, mortgage interest costs and the price of food continued to rise, the statistics agency reported.

More to come.

