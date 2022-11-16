Canada's inflation rate unchanged in October at 6.9%
Canada's inflation rate was 6.9 per cent in October, matching the pace seen the previous month.
Economists had been expecting rate to inch higher but instead it was unchanged
Canada's inflation rate was 6.9 per cent in October, matching the pace seen the previous month.
Economists had been expecting the rate to increase due to an uptick in the price of gasoline last month, but instead the data released by Statistics Canada remained flat.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?