Canada's inflation rate unchanged in October at 6.9%

Canada's inflation rate was 6.9 per cent in October, matching the pace seen the previous month.

Economists had been expecting rate to inch higher but instead it was unchanged

Canada's annual inflation rate was 6.9 per cent last month, the same as it was in September.



Economists had been expecting the rate to increase due to an uptick in the price of gasoline last month, but instead the data released by Statistics Canada remained flat.

More to come.

