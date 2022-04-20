Skip to Main Content
Business

Canada's inflation rate jumps to new 31-year high of 6.7%

Canada's inflation rate rose to 6.7 per cent in March, far more than economists were expecting and a full percentage point higher than February's already 30-year high.

Largest annual increase in cost of living since GST was created

CBC News ·
Canada's inflation rate is rising at its fastest pace in more than 30 years. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg)

Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that the inflation rate is the highest it has been since 1991, when the GST was implemented.

