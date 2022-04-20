Canada's inflation rate jumps to new 31-year high of 6.7%
Canada's inflation rate rose to 6.7 per cent in March, far more than economists were expecting and a full percentage point higher than February's already 30-year high.
Largest annual increase in cost of living since GST was created
Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that the inflation rate is the highest it has been since 1991, when the GST was implemented.
More to come.
