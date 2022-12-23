Canada's economy eked out 0.1% growth in October and stalled in November, Statscan says

Canada's gross domestic product expanded by 0.1 per cent in October, as growth in the service sector was barely enough to offset shrinkage in goods-producing industries.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that the GDP figure for October was a slowdown from 0.2 per cent growth seen the previous month. And early numbers for November suggest no growth at all.

The service sector has grown for six months in a row while the goods sector has contracted for four months in a row, the data agency said.

More to come.