Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business·Breaking

Canada's economy was flat for second month in a row in August, new GDP numbers show

Canada's economy is showing clear signs of a slowdown, as the total value of all goods and services sold was essentially unchanged in July and August — and likely September, too.

GDP was greater in May than it is now, Statistics Canada says

Pete Evans · CBC News ·
A worker welds at a Volkswagen owned facility in Quebec.
A welder is seen working at the Volvo factory in Sainte-Claire, Que., in May of this year. Data from Statistics Canada suggests Canada's economy hasn't expanded since that month. (Renaud Philippe/Bloomberg)

Canada's economy is showing clear signs of a slowdown, as the total value of all goods and services sold was essentially unchanged in July and August — and likely September, too.

Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that the country's gross domestic product was flat in August, as the service sector expanded a little but output from goods-producing industries shrank.

Canada's GDP in August came in at $2.082 trillion during the month. That's barely ahead of just over $2.081 trillion the previous month.

Final numbers for September are not yet available, but early indicators suggest the trend continued into September. That means there's a good chance that Canada's economy has not grown in any meaningful way since May.

The data agency previously reported that the economy shrank in the April-to-June quarter, so the numbers released Tuesday suggest that Canada's economy hasn't grown for at least two quarters in a row.

More to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pete Evans

Senior Business Writer

Pete Evans is the senior business writer for CBCNews.ca. Prior to coming to the CBC, his work has appeared in the Globe & Mail, the Financial Post, the Toronto Star, and Canadian Business Magazine. Twitter: @p_evans Email: pete.evans@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    now