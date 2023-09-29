Canada's economy was flat for second month in a row in August, new GDP numbers show

Canada's economy is showing clear signs of a slowdown, as the total value of all goods and services sold was essentially unchanged in July and August — and likely September, too.

Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that the country's gross domestic product was flat in August, as the service sector expanded a little but output from goods-producing industries shrank.

Canada's GDP in August came in at $2.082 trillion during the month. That's barely ahead of just over $2.081 trillion the previous month.

Final numbers for September are not yet available, but early indicators suggest the trend continued into September. That means there's a good chance that Canada's economy has not grown in any meaningful way since May.

The data agency previously reported that the economy shrank in the April-to-June quarter, so the numbers released Tuesday suggest that Canada's economy hasn't grown for at least two quarters in a row.

More to come.