Canada's economy shrank in February, led down by oil and gas

Canada's gross domestic product contracted by 0.1 per cent in February, as the finance, manufacturing, mining and oil and gas sectors all shrank.

Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction shrank for the sixth month in a row.

Economists were expecting a flat showing for the month, so the contraction came as an unwanted surprise. The weak showing means the economy has now shrank in four of the past six months.

On the upside, the utility sector grew — largely because unseasonably cold weather in Western Canada led to higher demand for electricity.

And construction activity inched up for the second month in a row, following seven consecutive months of decline.