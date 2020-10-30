Canadian economic growth cools to 1.2% in August

The Canadian economy grew in August as real gross domestic product rose by 1.2 per cent in August, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

That marked the fourth straight month of growth following the steepest drops on record back in March and April amid pandemic lockdowns.

August's figure was down from the 3.1 per cent expansion seen in July.

Despite the recent string of growth, overall economic activity is still about five per cent below February's pre-pandemic level, Statistics Canada said.

September growth is forecast

Preliminary information from Statistics Canada indicates real GDP was up 0.7 per cent in September with increases seen in the manufacturing and public sectors, as well as in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

"This advanced estimate points to an approximate 10 per cent increase in real GDP in the third quarter of 2020," Statistics Canada said.

Back in the second quarter, the country's GDP shrank by 11.5 per cent in the three-month period between April and June.