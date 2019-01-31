Canada's economy shrank in November as many sectors contracted
The economy seems to have see-sawed in the 3 months up to November, StatsCan says
Canada's gross domestic product declined by 0.1 per cent in November, as everything from manufacturing to construction, oil and gas, and finance all shrank.
Statistics Canada reported Thursday the economy seems to have see-sawed in the three months up to November — shrinking by 0.1 per cent in September, then growing by 0.3 per cent in October before shrinking again.
Wholesale trade shrank by 1.1 per cent, while manufacturing was down by 0.5 per cent. The oil and gas sector shrank by 1.6 per cent. The finance and insurance sector declined by 0.7 per cent, while construction fell for the sixth month in a row.
On the upside, accommodation and food services grew by 0.6 per cent, utilities grew by 0.4 per cent and the public sector expanded by 0.2 per cent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.