Canada and California sign agreement to reduce vehicle emissions

Canada's federal government has signed an agreement with California to further reduce vehicle emissions.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna announced Wednesday that the two governments will work together on regulations to cut greenhouse gases from vehicles and promote the use of cleaner-running vehicles.

McKenna signed the memo of understanding with the chair of the California Air Resources Board, Mary Nichols.

California has pioneered low-carbon fuel standards in the United States, and Canada is aiming to cut emissions by 30 million tonnes by 2030, the equivalent to taking seven million cars off the road.

"As the world's fifth-largest economy and a global leader in clean transportation, California is a leading example of how climate action can be good for people, the environment and the economy," said McKenna in a written statement.

"We look forward to working with California to fight climate change, keep the air clean and give drivers better options for cleaner, more affordable vehicles."