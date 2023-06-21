Canada Bread agrees to $50M fine for role in bread price-fixing scandal

Canada Bread has agreed to pay at least $50 million for its role in fixing the price of bread for years.

The company made the revelation in an Ontario court on Wednesday, acknowledging that under a previous management regime, it colluded with its competitors in Canada's bakery industry to work in unison to raise the wholesale prices they charge to grocery chains, pushing up prices for consumers in the process.

The company — which makes dozens of brands of baked goods, including Dempster's, Stonemill, Vachon and others — has been owned by Mexican food giant Grupo Bimbo since 2014, but prior to that, it was majority controlled by Maple Leaf Foods.

According to an agreed upon statement of facts, an executive at Canada Bread, who was also an officer at Maple Leaf Foods at the time, "had discussions about prices" for bread products with one of more senior executives at Weston Foods (Canada) Inc., a subsidiary at the time of George Weston Ltd., which also controls the Loblaws grocery chain.

The documents filed at the Superior Court of Justice in Toronto acknowledge that as a result of those discussions, the two companies arranged, twice in 2007 and then again in 2011, to raise the wholesale price of their baked goods.

The bread price-fixing scandal first came to light in 2017, when Canada's Competition Bureau launched an investigation into the matter after receiving information from an anonymous tipster. The bureau subsequently executed search warrants against numerous companies, including Weston, Loblaws, Metro Inc., Sobeys Inc., Walmart Canada, Giant Tiger Stores Ltd., Overwaitea Food Group and Canada Bread.

Grupo Bimbo bought Canada Bread in 2014, and said it "only learned about the price-fixing arrangements after the Competition Bureau executed a search warrant against Canada Bread on Oct. 31, 2017."

At the time of the sale, "Grupo Bimbo was not told that Canada Bread had participated with Weston in the making of arrangements to increase the wholesale price of [bread], and the due diligence otherwise completed by Grupo Bimbo did not reveal that Canada Bread and Weston participated in such arrangements," the documents read.

The company has pleaded guilty to four counts under Section 45 of Canada's Competition Act, each of which come with a maximum penalty of $10 million for the first two and $25 million for the last two. But the Director of Public Prosecutions, which is handling the case, has agreed to recommend a 30 per cent "leniency reduction" for co-operation, which will bring the total bill down to $50 million.

Investigation ongoing

In the court documents, Canada Bread says its "liability resolved with the entering into of this plea" but notes that the Competition Bureau's investigation into other companies is ongoing.

CBC News asked the bureau for the status of its investigation in January, and the agency said it was "still actively investigating alleged anti-competitive agreements between competitors to fix the wholesale and retail price of fresh commercial bread in Canada, including Canada Bread, Weston Bakeries, Loblaws, Walmart, Sobeys, Metro, Giant Tiger and Maple Leaf Foods. There is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time, and no charges have been laid."

Maple Leafs Foods told CBC News in a statement at that time that while they owned shares in the company during the period in question, "Canada Bread was a standalone public company with its own independent operations."

"We will continue to respect the Competition Bureau's process while it completes its investigation, knowing that at all times we have acted ethically and lawfully, and further that we are not aware of any wrong doing at Canada Bread during the time we were a shareholder," the company said.

"As the investigation is ongoing, the Competition Bureau is obliged by law to conduct its work confidentially. We will not be granting interviews on this topic at this time."

"Grupo Bimbo is considering all legal options against those responsible for the conduct addressed in court today," the company said in a news statement.

"Under new ownership, Canada Bread is committed to being a responsible partner to our valued customers and making bread an accessible and reliable food source for Canadians. We are pleased to have resolved this matter, and we look forward to building upon our investments in Canada," Canada Bread's vice-president Alice Lee said in a statement, adding that the company employs 4,400 people in Canada.