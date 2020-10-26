Brookfield buys rest of mortgage insurer Genworth

Brookfield Business Partners LP has signed a deal to buy the remaining interest in Genworth MI Canada Inc. that it does not already own in an offer that values the company at about $3.8 billion.

Brookfield owns a 57 per cent stake in the residential mortgage insurance company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Brookfield will pay $43.50 per share for the shares it does not hold

Genworth shares closed at $35.58 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

The deal requires approval by a two-thirds majority vote by shareholders, as well as the approval by a simple majority of votes cast by minority shareholders, which excludes Brookfield.

Genworth MI Canada rebranded earlier this month and has been operating under the Sagen MI Canada banner.