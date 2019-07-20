British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for a week to assess security

British Airways suspended flights to Cairo for seven days starting on Saturday to allow for an assessment of security there, the airline said in a statement, giving no details about what had prompted the move.

"We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment," the statement said.

The airline added that it would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so. When asked for more details about why flights had been suspended and what security arrangements the airline was reviewing, a spokesperson for the airline responded: "We never discuss matters of security."

Three Egyptian airport security sources told Reuters that British staff were checking security at Cairo airport on Wednesday and Thursday. They provided no further details.

The British Foreign Office (BFO) updated its travel advice on Saturday to add a reference to the British Airways suspension, advising travellers affected to contact the airline.

It has long advised against all but essential travel by air to and from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, where a Russian passenger jet was bombed in 2015, but has not issued similar warnings against air travel to and from Cairo.

"There's a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation. Additional security measures are in place for flights departing from Egypt to the U.K.," the BFO says.

Egypt's civil aviation ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

London flights cancelled

Also Saturday, Egyptian officials say Cairo's international airport has been notified by British Airways that the airline is suspending flights to and from London for two days.

Airport officials say the decision came after British official conducted regular security checks earlier this week at the airport. There were no additional details.

The officials said all other airlines were operating as usual at the airport. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

Tourism, a key source of foreign revenue for Egypt, has been recovering after tourist numbers dropped in the wake of a 2011 uprising and the 2015 bombing of the Russian passenger jet, which killed all 224 people on board shortly after takeoff.

That attack, which was claimed by Islamic State, prompted Russia to halt all flights to Egypt for several years and a number of countries, including Britain, to cease flights to Sharm el-Sheikh, which have yet to resume.

The moves come as Britain weighs its response to Iran's seizure Friday of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and rising tensions stemming from U.S. sanctions' effect on Iran's economy and oil exports.

The strait and the Egyptian capital are separated by 2,500 kilometres and Egypt has long had a contentious relationship with Iran.