Brink's is suing Canada's biggest airline for roughly $20 million for allegedly letting a thief walk into an Air Canada facility at Toronto's Pearson airport and walk out with gold bars and cash.

The Miami-based security company is suing Air Canada to get back the money it lost in the caper, which went down this past spring.

According to court documents obtained by CBC News, on April 14th Brink's was commissioned by two Swiss banks — Raiffeisen and Valcambi — to move more than 400 kilograms of gold, and $1,945,843 in U.S. bills, from Zurich to Toronto.

At the time, the value of the gold was just over 13 million Swiss francs, or almost $20 million Canadian at current exchange rates.

The cargo was loaded on to flight AC881, which departed Zurich at 1:25 in the afternoon local time on April 17 and arrived safely at Pearson at 3:56 in the afternoon, without incident.

The two cargo shipments — adorned with the words BANKNOTES and GOLDBARS — were offloaded from the plane about 20 minutes later and deposited at an Air Canada storage facility on the airport grounds about an hour and a half after that.

That's when things went awry, the lawsuit alleges.

'No security protocols were in place'

"At approximately 18:32," Brink's alleges in the documents, "an unidentified individual gained access to AC's cargo storage facilities. No security protocols or features were in place to monitor, restrict or otherwise regulate the unidentified individual's access to the facilities."

The unnamed individual handed over a waybill to Air Canada personnel — a document that Brink's says was related to an unrelated shipment. Brink's says the airline took the waybill "without verifying its authenticity in any way."

"Upon receipt of the fraudulent waybill, AC personnel released the shipments to the unidentified individual, following which the unidentified individual absconded with the cargo."

A police investigation is ongoing, but neither the gold nor the cash has been seen since, and no arrests have been made.

Brink's says Air Canada was negligent and "reckless" for failing to follow through on appropriate security measures, despite charging higher shipping rates for its "secure service."

According to Air Canada's website, "all valuable shipments are assessed a flat valuable handling fee" in addition to a "valuation charge that is calculated as a percentage of the declared value for air transport."

Brink's is pursuing the matter in Federal Court and is seeking a trial in Toronto.

The airline has declined to comment on the matter as it proceeds through the legal system.