Vale's ex-CEO among 16 charged with homicide in Brazil dam disaster

Brazilian state prosecutors have charged Fabio Schvartsman, the former chief executive of miner Vale, and 15 other people with homicide for a dam disaster last year that killed more than 250 people, according to the charging document seen by Reuters.

In addition to homicide charges, Vale S.A. and TÜV SÜD, the company responsible for inspecting the dam, were charged with environmental crimes.

Prosecutors said the 16 individuals charged had worked for Vale or TÜV SÜD, which has its global headquarters in Germany.

The collapse of the Vale tailings dam on Jan. 25, 2019, in the town of Brumadinho was one of the world's deadliest mining disasters and knocked $19 billion US off Vale's market value in a single day.

Vale shares were down almost two per cent in afternoon trading in Sao Paulo.

In a statement, TÜV SÜD said it was co-operating with authorities and could not comment further on the case as investigations were continuing.

Vale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.