Boppy baby loungers recalled in U.S. and Canada due to suffocation hazard

Health Canada and the Consumer Product Safety Commission are recalling more than 3.3 million baby loungers sold in the U.S. and Canada because the items may pose a suffocation risk to infants.

The loungers in question were sold under the names Boppy Original Newborn Lounger, Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger.

In a release, Health Canada says the items may be dangerous because infants in them "can roll, move or be placed in such a way that they have their breathing obstructed, posing a risk of accidental suffocation."

As of Monday, authorities say they are aware of no incidents involving the loungers in Canada, but in the U.S.there have been eight reports of infants who suffocated to death in them after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger for unsupervised sleep.

"These types of incidents are heartbreaking," acting CPSC chair Robert S. Adler said. "Loungers and pillow-like products are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation. Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time — even in products not intended for sleep — and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market."

Health Canada says 34,941 of the loungers were sold in Canada, while in the U.S. more than 3.3 million were sold.

The loungers were sold in a variety of colours and fashions and measure about 58 centimetres long by 56 centimetres wide and 18 centimetres high.

Any one who bought one is encouraged to contact the manufacturer, The Boppy Company, for a full refund.

"We are devastated to hear of these tragedies," a spokesperson for Boppy commented. "Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use."