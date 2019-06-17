Boeing executive says sorry over 737 Max crashes
A total of 346 people were killed in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia
A Boeing executive is apologizing to airlines and families of victims of 737 Max crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
Kevin McAllister, CEO of Boeing's commercial aircraft, told reporters at the Paris Air Show on Monday that "we are very sorry for the loss of lives" in the Lion Air crash in October and Ethiopian Airlines crash in March. A total of 346 people were killed.
McAllister also said "I'm sorry for the disruption" to airlines from the subsequent grounding of all Max planes worldwide, and to their passengers. He stressed that the company is working hard to learn from what went wrong but wouldn't say when the plane could fly again.
Other Boeing executives also stressed the company's focus on safety and condolences to victims' families.
Angle-measuring sensors in both planes malfunctioned, alerting anti-stall software to push the noses of the planes down. The pilots were unable to take back control of the planes. Investigations are underway.
