Boeing says it will contribute $100M to help families of 737 Max crash victims
Separately, Boeing faces potential payouts in lawsuits to Lion Air, Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Boeing on Wednesday said it would give $100 million US to organizations to help families affected by the deadly crashes of the company's 737 MAX planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
The multi-year payout is independent of lawsuits filed by families of the 346 people killed in the two crashes, in October 2018 and March this year, a Boeing spokesperson said.
Boeing also said it will match any employee donations through December.
The funds will support education, hardship and living expenses for affected families, community programs, and economic development in impacted communities, Boeing said in a statement. The U.S. plane manufacturer said it will partner with local governments and non-profit organizations "to address these needs."
"The families and loved ones of those on board have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort," said Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg.
Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Boeing by families of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crash victims. The company is in settlement talks over the Lion Air litigation and has separately offered to negotiate with families of Ethiopian Airlines victims as well, though some families have said they are not ready to settle.
Wednesday's cash pledge comes as Boeing faces probes by global regulators and U.S. lawmakers over the development of the 737 Max.
