Some of Canada's big banks mandating COVID-19 vaccines for staff

Toronto Dominion Bank, CIBC and the Royal Bank of Canada will soon make vaccines mandatory for all staff who wish to return to the office, and anyone who doesn't comply will have to agree to regular testing.

TD told its employees in an email Friday that all employees are being asked to register their vaccination status with the bank by the end of next month.

"Effective November 1, 2021, full vaccination of an approved COVID-19 vaccine will be a requirement for all TD colleagues entering the TD workplace," reads the email by chief human resources officer Kenn Lalonde obtained by CBC News.

The memo does not say what the punishment will be for non-compliance, but makes it clear that anyone who is unvaccinated will have a number of hoops they must go through.

"Starting November 1, 2021, there will be additional protocols for colleagues who are still not fully vaccinated, or have not disclosed their vaccination status, including the completion of a learning module about the benefits of vaccination, mandatory COVID-19 rapid testing, and the wearing of a face covering at all times," the memo reads.

CIBC wrote a blog post to staff announcing a similar policy that will be in effect by the end of October.

"We have … strongly encouraged every member of our CIBC team to get vaccinated," said Sandy Sharman, the bank's group head of people, culture and brand.

"It's the single best way to turn the corner on the pandemic, and an important way we can protect our family, friends and colleagues. That's why today, I wanted to share with you that we will be requiring employees to be vaccinated by October 31, 2021."

The Globe and Mail newspaper first reported that Royal Bank will also require all staff in this country and the United States to be fully vaccinated to work on the company's premises by Oct. 31, according to a staff memo.

CBC has not been able to independently verify RBC's memo as of press time.

CBC News reached out to Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank for whether or not they are planning any sort of staff vaccination mandates. Those requests were not immediately returned.

More to come.