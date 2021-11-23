U.S. to release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserve
Currently more than 600 million barrels are kept in storage in case they are needed in an emergency
The U.S. government will release 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve on to the market in an attempt to bring down the price of crude and gasoline.
The White House said Tuesday that the Department of Energy will release millions of barrels of stockpiled oil to "address the mismatch between demand ... and supply."
The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve currently holds more than 600 million barrels of crude in stockpile to ensure supply during unexpected natural disasters or other national security events.
The reserves are stored in caverns created in salt domes along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts.
More than 32 million barrels will be released immediately, while the other 18 million will be an acceleration of the release of barrels that had already been planned.
"As we come out of an unprecedented global economic shutdown, oil supply has not kept up with demand, forcing working families and businesses to pay the price," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement. "This action underscores the president's commitment to using the tools available to bring down costs for working families and to continue our economic recovery."
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?