Beyonce signs deal with Adidas for 'partnership of a lifetime'
Beyonce signs deal with Adidas for 'partnership of a lifetime'

The pop star said on Thursday she will develop new footwear and apparel for the brand. Beyonce is also planning to re-launch her activewear clothing line, Ivy Park, with Adidas.

The Associated Press ·
Beyoncé sits at court side during the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans Feb. 19, 2017. The pop star said on Thursday she is on board as a creative partner for Adidas, and she will develop new footwear and apparel for the brand. (Max Becherer/Associated Press)

Beyonce has announced a new collaboration: a creative partnership with Adidas.

The pop star on Thursday says she will develop new footwear and apparel for the brand. Beyonce is also planning to re-launch her activewear clothing line, Ivy Park, with Adidas.

The Grammy-winning superstar says in a statement that she and the company "share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business."

She also calls the collaboration "the partnership of a lifetime for me."

