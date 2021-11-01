Bell customers report phones mistakenly fell back one hour this weekend

Some Bell customers reported that their smartphone fell back an hour over the weekend, a week before the end of Daylight Savings Time.

"Some of our mobility clients may have experienced an incorrect time change on their phone this morning," the company told CBC News in an emailed statement. "Our teams are investigating the situation in order to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience."

It's not clear how widespread the outage is or why it happened.

Clocks are supposed to "fall back" by one hour on the night of Nov. 7 this year due to the end of Daylight Savings Time.

