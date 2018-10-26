Bell and Rogers to defend sales practices at CRTC hearing

Canada's two biggest telecommunications companies will get their turn to speak on Friday in a five-day probe by Canada's telecom regulator into sales practices in the industry.

Officials from BCE Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. will address a panel at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission on Friday, their first chance to participate in a probe by the regulator.

The probe was prompted by CBC reporting that uncovered evidence of misleading and aggressive tactics being employed at those companies and others, in an attempt to get customers to sign up for new services, or more services that they don't necessarily want.

After public consultations, the CRTC has been holding a public investigation into the issue this week, one that's expected to culminate with the appearance of the two biggest companies in the industry on Friday.

Both companies have denounced the allegations, and say they are not indicative of any internal policies or widespread systemic problems in the industry.

"All of our agents receive vigorous code of conduct training and sign a commitment to adhere to its principles before beginning to sell on our behalf," Bell said in a written submission. "Our sales training documents and courses also advocate for courtesy, truthfulness and addressing difficult conversations head-on with potential customers."

One of the options on the table would be for the regulator to update its guidelines to include a new code of conduct for sales, something Rogers says isn't necessary.

"Any new regulatory measure should seek to ensure that customers are fully aware of the important details about the products and services they are acquiring," Rogers said in a written filing. "Rogers believes that this objective can be achieved without further regulatory intervention."

You can watch what they have to say on Friday in the player above.