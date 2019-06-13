Bell matches Rogers' unlimited data plans in cellphone price war

Bell Canada has followed Rogers by matching an "unlimited" cellphone data plan with no overage fees for downloading more than 10 gigabytes of data each month.

But like the Rogers plan announced yesterday, customers will experience slower speeds once those 10 gigabytes have been used. Both companies are offering the service starting at $75 per month.

The announcement on Bell's website said that beyond 10 gigabytes, "speeds will be reduced for light web browsing, email and texting."

The offer from the Montreal-based company is available until June 30.

The competing plans represent a shift in Canada's cellphone service landscape, where companies have been slower to adopt unlimited plans than their counterparts in the United States.

However, unlimited data plans have been available from regional competitors, such as SaskTel in Saskatchewan and Freedom Mobile, which operates wireless networks in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.