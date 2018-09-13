New
Volkswagen to stop production of the Beetle
Volkswagen announced Thursday that it would stop producing the iconic Beetle car next year.
The automaker says there are no immediate plans to replace the iconic car
Volkswagen announced Thursday that it will stop producing the iconic Beetle car next year.
"As we move to being a full-line, family-focused automaker in the U.S. and ramp up our electrification strategy with the MEB platform, there are no immediate plans to replace it," Volkswagen Group of America chief executive officer Hinrich Woebcken said in a statement.
