Cyberattack forces Ontario Beer Store locations to go cash only

A cyberattack has forced an unknown number of Ontario's more than 400 Beer Store locations to go cash only, as their credit and debit processing capabilities were wiped out.

Brewers Retail, a consortium of brewing conglomerates that owns the retail chain known as The Beer Store, was targeted by a cyberattack that wiped out most of the network's payment processing capabilities.

"Overnight, we were subjected to a cyber attack and are following internal response protocols," a spokesperson for the company told CBC News. "Some of our locations are operating with cash only. We continue to implement physical distancing and are following all public health guidelines."

