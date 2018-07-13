Hudson's Bay pulling Ivanka Trump clothing line due to lack of sales
Trump's company informed of the decision last fall and the change comes because line was not performing
The Hudson's Bay Company says it will no longer carry Ivanka Trump's clothing line at its stores and has already dropped the brand from its website.
The company says in a statement that it will phase out the brand at its stores throughout the fall.
Ivanka Trump's company was informed of the decision last fall and the change comes because the line was not performing well.
HBC did not say whether an ongoing boycott against stores carrying the brand factored into its decision.
The boycotts started after her father, U.S. President Donald Trump, became the Republican nominee for the top job and people pushed back against his divisive rhetoric and actions.
Ivanka Trump has stepped back from management of her brand and placed its assets in a family-run trust, but she continues to profit from the business.
