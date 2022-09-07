Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business·Breaking

Bank of Canada hikes benchmark interest rate again, to 3.25%

The Bank of Canada hiked its trendsetting interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, a move that will increase the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses.

Central bank has been raising rates aggressively to rein in sky-high inflation

Pete Evans · CBC News ·
The Bank of Canada, led by Tiff Macklem, has raised its benchmark interest rate multiple times this year in an attempt to rein in sky-high inflation. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

The Bank of Canada hiked its trendsetting interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, the latest move by the central bank in its mission to rein in runaway inflation.

After slashing its rate to near zero in 2020 to help stimulate the economy in the early days of the pandemic, Canada's central bank has moved aggressively to raise lending rates to try to cool red-hot inflation, which has risen to its highest level in decades.

At the start of the year, the bank's rate was 0.25 per cent. After Wednesday's move, it's now at 3.25 per cent. 

More to come.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pete Evans

Senior Business Writer

Pete Evans is the senior business writer for CBCNews.ca. Prior to coming to the CBC, his work has appeared in the Globe & Mail, the Financial Post, the Toronto Star, and Canadian Business Magazine. Twitter: @p_evans Email: pete.evans@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now