Bank of Canada hikes benchmark interest rate again, to 3.25%

The Bank of Canada hiked its trendsetting interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, the latest move by the central bank in its mission to rein in runaway inflation.

After slashing its rate to near zero in 2020 to help stimulate the economy in the early days of the pandemic, Canada's central bank has moved aggressively to raise lending rates to try to cool red-hot inflation, which has risen to its highest level in decades.

At the start of the year, the bank's rate was 0.25 per cent. After Wednesday's move, it's now at 3.25 per cent.

