Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 0.5%
The Bank of Canada has raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.5 per cent.
More small rate hikes expected as central bank tries to rein in inflation
It's the first time the bank has raised its rate since 2018.
The central bank is expected to implement a series of small interest rate hikes this year as it tries to tame inflation that has risen to its highest point in decades.
The Bank of Canada's rate affects the rates that Canadian consumers get on things like mortgages, lines of credit and savings accounts at their own banks.
More to come.
